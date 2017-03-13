EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was edited on July 11, 2025 to remove the identity of the man arrested in this stabbing, as well as his jail mugshot.

In March 2017, the assailant was charged with 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

In March 2018, he pleaded guilty and was convicted of Gross Misemeanor Terroristic Threats -- Reckless Disregard Risk.

He was sentenced to a year in jail and had to serve 30 days in at the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.

He completed probation in 2020.

The man later asked the court to expunging his record and after a judge reviewed a list of criteria, granted the man an expungement.

In Minnesota, expungement means the removal of charges and legal procedings of a case from public record databases. The man's conviction has been stricken from state databases or sealed from public view.

Expungement means a fresh start for people who the court finds meet extensive criteria.

In the spirit of this expungement, we have edited the man's name and photograph from this story.

Edited story. Originally published March 13, 2017.

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member with a knife.

The incident happened Sunday night at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of 16th Street Southeast in St. Cloud.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says an officer was in the middle of a traffic stop on 15th Avenue Southeast, when a 20-year-old man approached the officer seeking medical attention for a stab wound to his chest.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was able to identify the suspect as a 21-year-old man who we was related to.

The victim told police they got into an argument at an apartment, which got physical, and resulted in the man stabbing the victim with a kitchen knife.

The knife was recovered at the scene. The 21-year-old was arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail. He faces charges of 2nd Degree Assault.