Sherburne County Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

ELK RIVER – Sherburne County Public Health Nurses participated in two COVID-19 vaccination clinics Saturday and Tuesday to distribute the first county doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both clinics were held at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River. Around 170 frontline county and city law enforcement personnel, first responders, firefighters and county health care workers chose to receive the vaccine.

County officials say they expect to receive additional 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, and will continue following state guidelines as to who is prioritized to receive the vaccine next.