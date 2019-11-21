Sherburne County Hosting ‘Open Courthouse’ Event

ELK RIVER -- You can learn a lot about how the court system works. The Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River is hosting a Constitution Day "Open Courthouse" event on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Some of the highlights:



[1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.] Kickoff Event

Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Paul Thissen and Sherburne County District Court Judge Brianne Buccicone will host a special welcome presentation.

[1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.] Information Fair with County and Justice Partners

Visitors can tour information fair booths that will showcase the work of many of the county and justice system partners in the local community and share resources available to the public. A full list of information fair participants is available at www.mncourts.gov/sherburneopencourthouse.

[1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.] Mock Trial Exercise

Visitors will join Sherburne County District Court Judge Mary Yunker in a courtroom for a mock trial demonstration.

[1:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.] Guided Tours of the Sherburne County Government Center

Visitors will be guided through the Government Center during tours that begin at 1:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Tours will begin on the first floor.

[1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.] Jury Information Sessions with a Judge and Members of the Jury Team

Visitors can learn more about the role of a juror and how jurors are selected, and have an opportunity to ask questions of a judge and members of the jury team.

[1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.] Self-Help Services Available

Staff from the Tenth Judicial District Self-Help Center will be on hand to assist visitors who may need forms and legal resources.

[1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.] Legal Advice Clinics

Central Minnesota Legal Services will have attorneys available to provide short legal advice consultations.

[1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.] Meet a Judge and Judge Team

Visitors will have an opportunity to visit with a judge and a judge team, including a court reporter.

[1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.] Presentation of Jury Orientation Video (The video will be shown every 15 minutes starting at 1:30 p.m.)



Visitors will be able to view the State of Minnesota Jury Orientation Video that had a portion filmed in the Sherburne County Judicial Services Building.