Sherburne County Grand Jury Indicts Big Lake Man On Murder Charge

BIG LAKE -- A Sherburne County grand jury has indicted a Big Lake man on first-degree murder charges.

Twenty-year-old Eric Jordahl is charged with one-count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

A Sherburne County judge has increased Jordahl's bail to $3-million without conditions or $2-million with several conditions, including GPS monitoring.

Court records show Jordahl told police he went into his mother's bedroom, punched her, then got a knife and stabbed her. His mother, 62-year-old Rose Johnson, was a Big Lake city councilwoman.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 23rd.