Sherburne County Floats Waste Facility
SHERBURNE COUNTY (WJON News) - Early discussion is underway that could bring a household hazardous waste facility to Sherburne County.
Earlier this year, county officials demonstrated how a facility to safely dispose of household hazardous waste could be an advantage to Sherburne County.
Environmental Specialist Jillian Carlson says a facility would be a place for residents to take chemicals that can’t go to a landfill. Examples include:
- aerosols
- herbicides
- pesticides
- refrigerants
- batteries
- fluorescent light bulbs
- anything that contains mercury
Carlson said this type of facility would take the place of the mobile collection events the county holds in the spring and fall.
While county commissioners have been supportive of the idea, there has been no decision to move past the idea stage at this time.
During the November 1st meeting, officials will ask for permission to research grants that may help finance a project.
Solid Waste Administrator David Lucas says the costs could vary, depending on what the county needs. Initial estimates range from just over $1 million to $2.5 million.