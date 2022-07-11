Sherburne County Fair this Week
ELK RIVER -- It's fair week in Sherburne County.
The Sherburne County Fair in Elk River starts this Thursday and runs through Sunday. The fairgrounds open at 7:00 a.m. each morning and close at midnight (except Sunday night which has a closing time of 10:00 p.m.).
The cost to get in is $3 per person for everyone six years old and up.
Some of the big events include bull riding on Friday, a truck and tractor pull on Saturday, and the demo derby on Sunday.