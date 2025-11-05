ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 3:45 p.m. on Highway 10 in Elk River.

Thirty-eight-year-old Amanda Bleicher of Elk River was driving a Buel Blast Sports Bike westbound on Highway 10 when it crashed. Bleicher was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.