Injured Biker In Elk River Accident Is Recovering At Mercy
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 3:45 p.m. on Highway 10 in Elk River.
Thirty-eight-year-old Amanda Bleicher of Elk River was driving a Buel Blast Sports Bike westbound on Highway 10 when it crashed. Bleicher was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
