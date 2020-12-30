Sherburne Co. Business Urged to Apply for Grants to Offset COVID-19 Related Losses

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County businesses are encouraged to apply for up to $10,000 in grant money to offset COVID-19 related losses.

Sherburne County Commissioners approved the plan Tuesday. The county will receive approximately $1.87 million from the State of Minnesota as part of a COVID-19 relief fund.

Businesses that receive direct aid from the State are eligible to receive up to $5,000 from the county. Businesses that do not receive direct aid from the State are eligible to receive up to $10,000 from the county.

Applications will be accepted through January 22. Grant funds will be distributed within two weeks of Sherburne County receiving funds from the state.

To learn more about the grant program, visit the Sherburne County website.