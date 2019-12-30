Sharon “Sheri” L. Huben, 71, Sauk Rapids

November 27, 1948 - December 24, 2019



Sharon “Sheri” L. Huben, age 71, Sauk Rapids, MN died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 peacefully at her home.

A celebration of Sheri’s life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN.

Sheri was born November 27, 1948 in St. Cloud, MN to Cecil and Merle (Varner) Stensrud. She worked as a waitress/hostess for over 50 years for various restaurants in the St. Cloud Area retiring in 2018. Sheri was a hardworking, dedicated, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Sheri enjoyed spending time with family and friends always making them feel welcome. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her son, Aaron (Mary) Huben of Canyon County, CA; her daughter, Dani (John) Hartkopf of Sauk Rapids, MN; brother, Joseph (Elaine) Heinzel of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Linda (Denny Montag) Stensrud of St. Cloud, MN; Dawn (Michael) Child of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren, Mitch, Mike, Eric, Monica and Nikki; great grandson Royce; and grandpups, Dexter, Zoey and Sullivan (Sully).

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, William Stensrud and sister, Pat Gustin.