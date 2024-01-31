Shane William Grom, 50, St. Cloud

September 3, 1973 - January 29, 2024

Shane William Grom, age 50, of St. Cloud, died unexpectedly at his home January 29, 2024.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Shane in the Spring or Summer. Please give the family privacy at this time to grieve.

Shane was born September 3, 1973 in Monticello, Iowa to Howard and Carol Grom.

Shane graduated from high school at the Minnesota State Academy for the deaf, where he met the love of his life Eden. He received his Associates Degree at St. Cloud Technical and Community College in Medical Coding. Shane worked at the St. Cloud VA since around 2016 in Medical Coding.

In Shane's free time he loved spending time with Eden and his two girls Arabella and Cordelia. He loved to watch Star Trek, collecting Star Trek memorabilia and had started building a model of the Enterprise. Shane was an excellent cook and gardener. He loved preparing the food he grew and hosting his family with his delicious meals. Shane loved trips to Duluth with his family.

He will be remembered for loving his family above all else and being so proud of all his daughter's accomplishments. Shane's smile and laugh made a room light up. He had a great sense of humor. His laugh and hugs will be missed by all.

Shane is survived by his wife of 21 years Eden. His daughters who still are at home, Arabella and Cordelia. His mother Carol Grom, sisters Shannon (Greg) Heldt, Sabrina Grom and brother Jason (Cindy) Grom. He is also survived by his nieces Avery Heldt, Tearza Brewer and nephews Matthew Heldt and Tristan Grom. His in-laws Barbara and James Jorgenson, Dan (Kristine) Jorgenson, Aaron (Sadie) Jorgenson, and Kayla (Owen) Grunewald.

He was preceded in death by his father Howard Grom, Grandma Ruth Grom, and Grandma Georgene Klostermann. He also lost uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Donations/Memorials to the family would be appreciated to help with expenses.