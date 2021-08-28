Severe Weather Possible Today

The National Weather Service says there's an enhanced risk of severe weather across Central Minnesota today, with damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes possible.

Included in the enhanced (3 out of 5) risk area are St. Cloud, Annandale, Foley, Willmar, Litchfield -- and the Twin Cities metro area. Included in the slight (2 out of 5) risk area are Little Falls, Princeton, Sauk Centre, Alexandria, Brainerd, Mora, and Long Prairie.

The primary risks today are damaging winds, large hail, excessive rainfall -- along with a few tornadoes possible.

Thunderstorms will move across the area from northwest to southeast this afternoon and evening. Storms are expected in the St. Cloud area between 2 pm today and 1 am Sunday morning.

From the National Weather Service this morning: Storms are expected to move across Minnesota and Wisconsin this afternoon into evening. The main risk will be for damaging winds, but large hail and isolated tornados are also possible.

