Severe Weather Possible Thursday Night

UNDATED -- Severe weather is possible Thursday evening into the early morning hours Friday.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main hazards, but the possibility of isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Remain weather aware and be sure to have multiple methods for receiving watches and warnings, especially if outdoors and with the timing being the nighttime hours.

National Weather Service

Rain will develop in central to southwest Minnesota Thursday evening then expand in coverage and intensity tonight through early morning Friday.

Showers and storms will gradually diminish and shift to the east Friday morning.

Southwest Minnesota through east-central Minnesota into western Wisconsin will receive the most rainfall, generally one-half to one inch of rain with localized areas receiving up to one and a half inches of rain.

Breezy conditions are expected to develop Thursday, peak this afternoon, then diminish Thursday evening. Sustained southerly winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph are expected.

Be sure to secure any loose objects. High-profile vehicles will need to exercise caution, especially on east-west highways.