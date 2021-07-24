Severe Weather Moves Through Central MN Overnight

A radar indicated severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 1:37 a.m. for southeastern Todd County, Northern Stearns and southwestern Morrison Counties in central Minnesota until 2:15 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

The storm brought heavy rain, up to 60 mile per hour winds and hail to parts of central Minnesota. Much needed rain fell with amounts of rain varying throughout the area.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday morning meaning conditions are right for severe storms.