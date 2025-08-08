Update: No new severe thunderstorm warnings were issued at 12am by the national weather service. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 4am Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Kandiyohi, northwestern Meeker and central Stearns County until midnight. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail have been detected. This storm is moving northeast at 25 mph. Some locations affected include Willmar, Albany, Paynesville, Roscoe, Freeport, and Greenwald.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Stearns County and south central Todd County at 10:36pm until 11pm. This warning was extended until 11:30pm. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size are a part of this storm. The storm system is moving northeast at 20 mph. Locations affected include Melrose, Sauk Centre and West Union.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch at 9:35pm Friday night and it is scheduled to remain in effect until 4am Saturday. Much of northern and central Minnesota are included in the watch and that includes Benton, Stearns and Sherburne counties.

