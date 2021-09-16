Severe Weather Threats Weaken, Thunderstorm Watch Remains

ST. CLOUD -- Threat of severe weather quickly moved across central Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm warnings which have since expired.

The storm which prompted the warnings has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 2:00 a.m. Friday for central Minnesota.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for central and east central Minnesota until 12:00 a.m. Friday.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and frequent lightning are possible in and near the watch area.