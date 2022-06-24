Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Benton, Sherburne Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southwestern Benton and northwestern Sherburne counties until 3:15 a.m. Quarter size hail is associated with this storm. Locations affected by the storm include the St. Cloud Airport, Duelm and Parent. This storm is moving at 15 miles an hour.
A thunderstorm moved through St. Cloud at approximately 1:30 a.m. that produced hail and strong winds. No warning was issued for Stearns County at that time by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service did issue a severe thunderstorm for southeastern Benton and northwestern Sherburne counties at 1:45 a.m. with it to expired at 2:15. That warning was then extended to 3:15 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch had been issued by the national weather Thursday evening for much of Central Minnesota. It was set to expire at 1 a.m.
Morrison county had numerous severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service starting at 7:15 p.m. and continuing until 11 p.m. The storm affected locations south of Brainerd and north of Little Falls.