UPDATE: Strong Storms Roll Through Belgrade

ST. CLOUD -- Strong winds, heavy rains and a brief tornado touchdown rolled through Stearns County Friday.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warning for northwestern Stearns County at around 7:00 p.m. when a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Melrose.

Trained weather spotters reported a tornado briefly touchdown around Belgrade.

The storm continued to moved through Morrison and Todd counties but have weakened and are not longer considered a threat.

All warnings have since expired.

The National Weather Service says the Severe Thunderstorm Watch for central Minnesota remains in effect until 10:00 p.m.