Several Rounds of Storms Possible Memorial Weekend

UNDATED -- A batch of showers and thunderstorms could push into central and western Minnesota late Saturday night from the Dakotas.

A few could be severe with large hail the main threat, but gusty winds are also possible.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop late Sunday afternoon across western Minnesota and quickly become severe. All severe hazards are possible.

The severe storms will weaken late Sunday night east of I-35.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon across western Minnesota and quickly become severe. All severe hazards are possible, including a few strong tornadoes.

The severe storms will weaken late Monday night over Wisconsin.

