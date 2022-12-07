Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.

Snowfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected.

Visibilities of a mile or less occur within the band.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Snow, possibly mixed with some freezing rain, is expected to spread across southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin Thursday night.

Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are likely across southern Minnesota, tapering off gradually to the north.

Another storm system could bring more accumulating wintry precipitation early next week.

So far this season, St. Cloud has officially had 6 inches of snow. That is 3.7 inches below normal.