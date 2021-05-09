Seven More People Have Died Due to COVID-19 Complications

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says seven more people have died due to complications related to COVID-19. Two of the people who died are from Wright County, one person in their late 60s and one person in their late 80s.

The statewide death toll is now at 7,231 since the pandemic began.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday is 810. Benton County has three new cases, Stearns and Sherburne counties each have 24 new cases.

The number of Minnesotans age 16 and older that have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains at 60 percent. Just over 210,000 Minnesotans have gotten the shot so far in May.

Benton County remains last for vaccinations at 36 percent, just behind Todd, Wilken and Isanti Counties all at 38 percent.

