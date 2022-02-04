Seven Men Face Federal Charges for Violent Crimes in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Seven people have been charged for their alleged involvement in violent crimes in Minneapolis including carjacking, drug trafficking, illegal possession of guns and ammunition, and possession of a machine gun.

According to court documents, in mid-2021 law enforcement documented an increase in gang activity including shootings and murders in and around the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Franklin Avenue in south Minneapolis.

On June 10, 2021, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department conducting surveillance in the area observed several individuals engaging in what appeared to be hand-to-hand drug deals. When officers approached the group, Albert Walter Bratton, III, 26, attempted to flee on foot, but officers were able to apprehend him after he stumbled and fell.

On June 15, 2021, Marion Quintel Ware, 19, carjacked a 2007 Ford Focus by using force, violence, and intimidation against the victim.

On July 21, 2021, Namiri Love Laquandas Tanner, 21, was in possession of a .40-caliber Glock pistol with a high-capacity magazine, equipped with an attached conversion device, commonly known as a “glock switch” or “auto-sear.”

Four additional defendants have been indicted for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Shamar Jamareus Scott, 21, is charged with one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. Anthony Shaquan Kemp, Jr., 22, is charged with one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. Devon Martell Harmon and Tiray Yvonne Dyson, both 38, are each charged with one count of possessing ammunition as a felon

All seven defendants made their initial appearances in court Thursday.