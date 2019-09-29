Service Academy Night Scheduled for Monday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Area students interested in a career in the military can learn more Monday evening. Congressman Tom Emmer's office is hosting a Service Academy Night at 6:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Public Library.

Attendees will learn about the application process as well as the Congressional nomination process.

Representatives from the United States Military Academy at West Point, the United States Air Force Academy, and the United States Naval Academy will be available to answer questions.