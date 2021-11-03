Send Letters To Santa With USPS’ “Operation Santa” Program

'Tis the season! Is there anything more adorable than reading a letter from a child to Santa Claus? No, we didn't think so either.

If your child wants to get a head start on their letter to Santa, then you're in luck. He's actually accepting letters right now through the United States Postal Service's 'Operation Santa' program.

According to Romper.Com, the tradition started in 1912 (making it 109 years old) and has changed throughout the years. Now, kids can write letters to Santa and get a letter back!

Send your letters in an envelope with a stamp that's postmarked between now and December 10. You'll want to make sure you address them to;

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road,

North Pole, 88888

The USPS wrote on Twitter, "if you sent a letter before today (November 1), send it again.

The postal service has offered up a few writing topics for Santa in case you're getting a little writer's block and need help getting started.

They wrote, "tell him what type of year you've had. Be honest. He knows!" They also suggest that if you'd like clothes and shoes, you should include the size, style, and color.

Of course, make sure to let Santa know what you want for Christmas! Maybe that's toys, games, books, etc. Make sure to be specific with names and titles so that Santa doesn't get it wrong. And lastly, sign your name!

Don't forget to include your return address. Santa knows your address, but the elves might need a little help.

