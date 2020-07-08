Semi-Truck Pulling Feed Trailer Rolls Into Ditch

EDEN VALLEY -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a semi-truck pulling a feed trailer overturned into the ditch Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of 185th Street and County Road 43 in Eden Lake Township.

Authorities say the driver, 37-year-old Brian Luebke of New Germany, pulled to the side of the road to do a walk around vehicle inspection, when the rear of the trailer started to go into the ditch.

He tried to correct the vehicle but it ultimately rolled into the ditch landing on the driver's side.

Luebke was able to get out through the passenger window. He suffered a few scrapes to his hand but declined treatment.

Andy's Towing removed the semi-truck and trailer out of the ditch.