Semi Driver Taken to Hospital After Crash on I-94

ALBERTVILLE – The driver of a semi was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-94 in Albertville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wright County Rd. 19.

The semi, driven by 52-year-old Patrick Pugsley of Isanti, was westbound when it went off the road to the right. Pugsley reportedly overcorrected and tipped the semi over onto the driver’s side. The semi's trailer ended up on the concrete median safety barrier.

Pugsley was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on both sides of I-94 was rerouted for an extended period of time Monday afternoon while emergency crews cleared the road.