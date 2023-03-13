See Whose Up For ‘Minnesota’s Best’ In Central Minnesota Bakeries

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE CENTRAL MINNESOTA BAKERY

Do you have a favorite bakery in central Minnesota that you would like to see win Minnesota's Best? Many in our area have been nominated, and now is your time to vote and show your support.

Get our free mobile app

MINNESOTA'S BEST WINNERS MAGAZINE

Minnesota's Best winners results will be published in 'Minnesota's Best Winners Magazine', which will be featured at VotedMinnesotasBest.com.

We all have the opportunity to vote on our favorites between now and April 5th, 2023. Each person can vote once a day for their favorite businesses in many different categories, so I thought I'd take a look at central Minnesota's bakeries that made the cut to the finals.

Photo by Pinar Kucuk on Unsplash Photo by Pinar Kucuk on Unsplash loading...

LOCAL BUSINESSES THAT MADE THE CUT IN THE BAKERY CATEGORY

Take a look at some of our local entries in the bakery category, and there are twice as many as this that are listed. If you check out the list, please let me know if I've missed any of our central Minnesota bakery friends. I feel like we are well-represented. Take a look:

The Copper Pony - Sauk Rapids

Local Blend - St. Joseph

Mixin It Up Gluten Free Bakery - Sauk Rapids

Krewe Bakery - St. Joseph

Artisan Naan Bakery - St. Cloud

Stonehouse Coffee & Roastery - Nisswa

Moon Donuts & Cafe - Monticello

Country Blossom Farm - Alexandria

Linda's Cafe - Rogers

SOME OF THE CATEGORIES INCLUDE...

This is just one category. The other categories include:

Bagels

Bakeries

Bar food

BBQ

Beer selection

Bloody Mary

Breakfast

Brewery

Brunch

Burger

Candy Shop

Casual Restaurant

Catering

Cheap Eats

Cheese Curds

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Wings

Chinese

Cidery

Cocktail Lounge

Coffee

Coffee House

Cookies

Craft Cocktails

Cultural food

Cupcakes

Date Night Spot....and so, so many more!

You can see the full list by clicking HERE now.

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state