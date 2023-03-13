See Whose Up For &#8216;Minnesota&#8217;s Best&#8217; In Central Minnesota Bakeries

See Whose Up For ‘Minnesota’s Best’ In Central Minnesota Bakeries

Photo by Miti on Unsplash

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE CENTRAL MINNESOTA BAKERY

Do you have a favorite bakery in central Minnesota that you would like to see win Minnesota's Best? Many in our area have been nominated, and now is your time to vote and show your support.

Get our free mobile app

MINNESOTA'S BEST WINNERS MAGAZINE

Minnesota's Best winners results will be published in 'Minnesota's Best Winners Magazine', which will be featured at VotedMinnesotasBest.com.

We all have the opportunity to vote on our favorites between now and April 5th, 2023. Each person can vote once a day for their favorite businesses in many different categories, so I thought I'd take a look at central Minnesota's bakeries that made the cut to the finals.

Photo by Pinar Kucuk on Unsplash
loading...

LOCAL BUSINESSES THAT MADE THE CUT IN THE BAKERY CATEGORY

Take a look at some of our local entries in the bakery category, and there are twice as many as this that are listed. If you check out the list, please let me know if I've missed any of our central Minnesota bakery friends. I feel like we are well-represented. Take a look:

  • The Copper Pony - Sauk Rapids
  • Local Blend - St. Joseph
  • Mixin It Up Gluten Free Bakery - Sauk Rapids
  • Krewe Bakery - St. Joseph
  • Artisan Naan Bakery - St. Cloud
  • Stonehouse Coffee & Roastery - Nisswa
  • Moon Donuts & Cafe - Monticello
  • Country Blossom Farm - Alexandria
  • Linda's Cafe - Rogers

SOME OF THE CATEGORIES INCLUDE...

This is just one category. The other categories include:

  • Bagels
  • Bakeries
  • Bar food
  • BBQ
  • Beer selection
  • Bloody Mary
  • Breakfast
  • Brewery
  • Brunch
  • Burger
  • Candy Shop
  • Casual Restaurant
  • Catering
  • Cheap Eats
  • Cheese Curds
  • Chicken Sandwich
  • Chicken Wings
  • Chinese
  • Cidery
  • Cocktail Lounge
  • Coffee
  • Coffee House
  • Cookies
  • Craft Cocktails
  • Cultural food
  • Cupcakes
  • Date Night Spot....and so, so many more!

You can see the full list by clicking HERE now.

 

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie

Categories: Education, environment, Events, Family, feel good, food, From Around Central Minnesota, Kelly Cordes
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON