See Whose Up For ‘Minnesota’s Best’ In Central Minnesota Bakeries
Do you have a favorite bakery in central Minnesota that you would like to see win Minnesota's Best? Many in our area have been nominated, and now is your time to vote and show your support.
Minnesota's Best winners results will be published in 'Minnesota's Best Winners Magazine', which will be featured at VotedMinnesotasBest.com.
We all have the opportunity to vote on our favorites between now and April 5th, 2023. Each person can vote once a day for their favorite businesses in many different categories, so I thought I'd take a look at central Minnesota's bakeries that made the cut to the finals.
LOCAL BUSINESSES THAT MADE THE CUT IN THE BAKERY CATEGORY
Take a look at some of our local entries in the bakery category, and there are twice as many as this that are listed. If you check out the list, please let me know if I've missed any of our central Minnesota bakery friends. I feel like we are well-represented. Take a look:
- The Copper Pony - Sauk Rapids
- Local Blend - St. Joseph
- Mixin It Up Gluten Free Bakery - Sauk Rapids
- Krewe Bakery - St. Joseph
- Artisan Naan Bakery - St. Cloud
- Stonehouse Coffee & Roastery - Nisswa
- Moon Donuts & Cafe - Monticello
- Country Blossom Farm - Alexandria
- Linda's Cafe - Rogers
This is just one category. The other categories include:
- Bagels
- Bakeries
- Bar food
- BBQ
- Beer selection
- Bloody Mary
- Breakfast
- Brewery
- Brunch
- Burger
- Candy Shop
- Casual Restaurant
- Catering
- Cheap Eats
- Cheese Curds
- Chicken Sandwich
- Chicken Wings
- Chinese
- Cidery
- Cocktail Lounge
- Coffee
- Coffee House
- Cookies
- Craft Cocktails
- Cultural food
- Cupcakes
- Date Night Spot....and so, so many more!
You can see the full list by clicking HERE now.