UNDATED (WJON News) -- Secure those outdoor decorations!

Northwest winds gusting to 40-50mph are expected by Friday afternoon along with light snow behind a cold front.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

Wind chills bottom out Saturday morning around -10° to -20°.

