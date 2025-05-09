Second Suspect to Plead Guilty in St. Cloud Fatal Shooting
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A second suspect is expected to plead guilty to his role in a St. Cloud shooting that killed a teenager and critically injured another.
In a letter sent from the Benton County Attorney to Judge Robert Raupp, 19-year-old Quinton McNeal has agreed to a plea agreement, and a plea hearing is requested to be scheduled for June 6th.
The letter states McNeal will plead guilty to Aiding and Abetting 1st-Degree Robbery.
Seventeen-year-old Layson Davis was found dead in the stairwell of an apartment building at 230 2nd Street Northeast in February. A 19-year-old St. Joseph man was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to his chest.
Court records indicate the dispute between the two groups may have been a gun deal gone bad.
Twenty-four-year-old Kevon Washington is accused of shooting the 19-year-old. He's due in court in August.
Nineteen-year-old Bernard Bowens is charged with murdering Davis. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bowens, who remains at large.
A fourth suspect, 19-year-old Olivia Williams, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender on Wednesday.
