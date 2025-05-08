One of Four Accused in St. Cloud Fatal Shooting Pleads Guilty

FOLEY (WJON News) -- One of four people accused in a fatal St. Cloud shooting in February has pleaded guilty to her role in the case.

Nineteen-year-old Olivia Williams of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to a felony count of aiding an offender. Two other aiding and abetting charges will be dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The shooting happened on February 2nd at an apartment building at 230 2nd Street Northeast. Seventeen-year-old Layson Davis was killed, and a 19-year-old St. Joseph man was critically injured.

According to the criminal complaints filed in Benton County, a struggle began inside the apartment building during what appeared to be a gun purchase gone bad.

The complaint alleges that 19-year-old Bernard Bowens and the 19-year-old victim were struggling over the victim's black and gold handgun. After the struggle, Bowens is allegedly seen on surveillance holding the victim's gun.

Bernard Bowens -Stearns County Jail, September 2024 Bernard Bowens -Stearns County Jail, September 2024 loading...

Police say 19-year-old Quinton McNeal and 24-year-old Kevon Washington then entered the building.

Kevon Washington - Benton County Jail Kevon Washington - Benton County Jail loading...

Bowens and Davis allegedly drew guns on one another as Davis came down the stairs. Bowens is accused of firing several shots at Davis in the stairwell, killing him.

Court records allege Washington shot the 19-year-old victim twice in the chest as he entered the hallway.

Williams was accused of holding the apartment building door open for the group and of driving Bowens to his girlfriend's residence in Minnetonka after the shooting.

Bowens is currently wanted on an arrest warrant while Washington and McNeal's cases are still moving through the court system.

Williams will be sentenced on July 7th.

Quinton McNeal - Benton County Jail Quinton McNeal - Benton County Jail loading...

Come Visit Big Lake in Pictures

See the Aftermath of the 1886 St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice Tornado Here are some historical pictures taken of the destruction from an F4 tornado/cyclone on the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice, Minnesota on April 14, 1886. Gallery Credit: Brown and Riley, "Cyclone Views: Pictures Sauk Rapids Cyclone" (1886). University and Other Publications. 1.