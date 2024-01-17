Second Brother of Three in Sunburg UTV Crash Dies of Injuries

SUNBURG (WJON News) -- The second of three brothers injured in a pickup-UTV crash near Sunburg in Kandiyohi County did not survive.

According to the family's CaringBridge site, 11-year-old Harrison Dahl passed away Tuesday at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis from injuries suffered in a January 7th crash in which the Polaris Ranger he was riding in and a pickup collided at an intersection on Highway 9 east of Sunburg.

The driver of the Ranger, 15-year-old Will Dahl, died two days after the crash.

A third brother, 10-year-old Drew Dahl was also injured but has since been released from the hospital.

The brothers are the children of Mike and Lara Dahl of New London.

