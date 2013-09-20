Search Warrant Helps Police Identify Suspect in Armed Robbery Case

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police have arrested a man on suspicion of armed robbery stemming from an early morning hold-up Monday.

Police learned illegal weapons were being stored inside a home in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue South. Officers with the Violent Offenders Task Force served a search warrant at the home Thursday and recovered a short-barreled shotgun.

The investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Alonzo Adams of St. Cloud today (Friday).

The gun is believed to be the one used in the robbery of a man near 5th Avenue and University Drive Monday. During that robbery, a man approached the victim, pointed a short barrel shotgun at him and demanded the victim's wallet.

A second search warrant at the home then turned up the victim's stolen wallet.

Adams is being held in the Stearns County Jail and is expected to be charged with first degree aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a gun.

The investigation is ongoing.