Duluth Man Found Guilty of Possessing a Firearm as a Felon

MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal jury has found a Duluth man guilty of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

After a five-day trial, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says 41-year-old Edell Jackson was found guilty on Friday of one count of possessing a firearm as an armed career criminal.

Court records show in January 2021, the Brooklyn Center Police Department responded to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a woman who said Jackson was armed and shot at her during an argument.

According to the documents, authorities were able to locate Jackson sitting in the driver's seat of a truck in a parking lot. Records show when officers arrived he put the truck in reverse to drive away but was blocked by squad cars.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say he then left the truck and ran away on foot. Documents show as Jackson was running he removed his jacket and left it in a snowbank.

Authorities eventually caught up to Jackson and arrested him. According to court records, officers found the jacket with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol hidden inside a zipped pocket.

Records show Jackson has multiple felony convictions in St. Louis County, Minnesota and Cook and Will Counties in Illinois and is not allowed to have firearms or ammunition in his possession at any time. He will be sentenced at a later date.

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud