February 28, 1964 - January 18, 2024

Sean T. McMahon, 59, of Sauk Rapids, passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Mass of Catholic Burial, officiated by Rev. Scott Pogatchnik, will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024 at St. John Cantius’ Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Military honors will follow the conclusion of Mass. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass.

Sean was born on February 28, 1964 to Timothy and Sheila McMahon in Binghamton, NY. He lived in Brackney, PA; Jacksonville, FL; Norfolk, VA; Binghamton, NY; St. Cloud, MN; River Falls, WI; and Sauk Rapids, MN. Sean married Arvelyn DelaCruz on February 4, 2017 at Divine Mercy Praise in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Phillipines. They resided in Sauk Rapids. He served honorably in the US Navy from 1984-1992. He was presently a trucker for Front Gate.

He enjoyed fishing, day trips, road trips, attending church, being apart of the Knights of Columbus, and spending time with his family.

His father, and his late wife, Julie McMahon, preceded him in death.

Sean is survived by his wife, Arvelyn; mother, Sheila, children, Larry, Robert, Mary, and Christopher; and his 12 siblings.