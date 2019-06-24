SCSU Women’s Hockey Coach Steve Macdonald [PODCAST]

Newly appointed St. Cloud State University hockey coach Steve Macdonald joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday morning to talk hockey. Macdonald was named coach of the team at a press conference on Friday.

Macdonald talks about his extensive history coaching girls/women's hockey, his recruiting philosophies, key players coming back to the team this season, the future of women's hockey and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.