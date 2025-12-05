KEARNEY (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II volleyball tournament for the second year in a row.

The #5-ranked Huskies beat the #2-ranked Nebraska-Kearney 3-1 on their home court on Friday night.

The Huskies won the first two sets, lost the third set, and won the fourth set.

SCSU has won nine matches in a row to advance to the Central Regional Championship match. They improve their record to 28-6 on the year.

Their opponent in the regional championship, also known as the Sweet 16, is a familiar foe, Concordia-St. Paul. Concordia is the regular-season champion in the NSIC, while SCSU is the conference champion in the conference. This will be the fourth meeting of the year between the two teams, with Concordia winning in straight sets twice in the regular season, and St. Cloud winning in straight sets in the Conference tournament championship.

Concordia is the #2 seed in the Central Regional Tournament and the #6-ranked team in the nation. They won their semi-final round match against Washburn 3-0.

The match will be played on Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. in Kearney, Nebraska. The winner will advance to the Elite Eight.