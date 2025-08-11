ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team is the preseason favorite to repeat as conference champions.

The Huskies have been selected to finish first in the 2025 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Volleyball Preseason Coaches' Poll.

The defending NSIC regular season and tournament champions received 212 points in the poll, including eight of the 16 first-place votes. Rounding out the top five behind SCSU are Concordia-St. Paul picked to finish second, Southwest Minnesota State University selected third, Wayne State fourth, and Northern State fifth.

The Huskies return four starters from the 2024 team, including senior middle blocker Ella Thompson of Lakeville, who was named the Preseason Player of the Year for the conference.

Senior setter Emma Berran of Inver Grove Heights is also back.

Head coach Chad Braegelmann enters his 10th season at St. Cloud State. His record at SCSU is 179 wins and 95 losses.

The Huskies begin their 2025 season with a trip to Burnaby, British Columbia, and Bellingham, Washington, for the Western Washington Invitational from September 4th through the 6th. The NSIC schedule begins September 19th.