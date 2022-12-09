SCSU To Retire Matt Cullen’s Jersey Number in January

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A former St. Cloud State Men's Hockey player will have his number retired.

SCSU plans to retire Matt Cullen's No. 9 jersey prior to the Huskies game against Colorado College on January 14th.

The Moorhead native spent two seasons with the Huskies, and was one of three Huskies to represent the United States at the 2006 Olympics, including Bret Hedican and Mark Parrish.

Cullen is the second Husky to have his number retired, behind Hedican. A pregame ceremony and jersey retirement will take place, followed by various tributes throughout the night.

Doors will open early for fans to attend.