ST. CLOUD -- New research on vacation scams, diabetes research and more will be presented Tuesday at the Husky Showcase.

Saint Cloud State University students will present new research, original works and more from 9:00a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Atwood Community Center.

SCSU Director of Civic Engagement and Assessment, Christa Hayes, expects over 150 projects.

Everyone is welcome either in-person or online.