SCSU Signs Partnership for Cutting-Edge Medical Technology

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A new partnership will give clinical research students at St. Cloud State University hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology.

SCSU has partnered with Veeva Systems, a California-based software company, to provide the Veeva Vault eTMF program to students at SCSU’s Applied Clinical Research Program in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Seth Goldenberg is the vice president of Veeva MedTech.

We’re excited to advance the medtech community of professionals, academics, and students who are passionate about moving the industry forward. Students at St. Cloud State University represent the next generation of all-digital execution, and we welcome the opportunity to support their training and education with Veeva Vault eTMF.

Officials say the eTMF system is used by more than 450 biopharma and MedTech companies worldwide to measure several medical operations, and students will use the program for training in the digital world of health care.

Will Collis-Prather is the assistant professor and Director of the Applied Clinical Research Program at St. Cloud State University.

Partnering with Veeva will enrich our curriculum and provide students with an applied understanding of industry-leading technology. Students’ familiarity with a modern digital clinical operations application improves their job readiness so they can quickly deliver value to current or future employers.

The new programs will be available for use in the Fall 2023 semester.

