SCSU Set To Showcase The World

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University (SCSU) is set to showcase the school's diversity. The 4th Annual Journey Across the World will take place on September 30th at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

The showcase will feature songs, dance, and other artistic performances by SCSU students and St. Cloud community members. More than 20 cultures will be represented through art and music. In past years some of the countries showcased were Korea, India, Pakistan, and Somalia.

SCSU and the City of St. Cloud work together to put on Journey Across the World each year. People interested in attending the event can purchase tickets through the Paramount Center for the Arts box office.

