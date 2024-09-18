SCSU Set To Showcase The World
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University (SCSU) is set to showcase the school's diversity. The 4th Annual Journey Across the World will take place on September 30th at the Paramount Center for the Arts.
The showcase will feature songs, dance, and other artistic performances by SCSU students and St. Cloud community members. More than 20 cultures will be represented through art and music. In past years some of the countries showcased were Korea, India, Pakistan, and Somalia.
SCSU and the City of St. Cloud work together to put on Journey Across the World each year. People interested in attending the event can purchase tickets through the Paramount Center for the Arts box office.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes?
Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz
LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz