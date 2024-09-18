SCSU Set To Showcase The World

SCSU Set To Showcase The World

Anna Kurth - St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University (SCSU) is set to showcase the school's diversity. The 4th Annual Journey Across the World will take place on September 30th at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Anna Kurth - St. Cloud State University
loading...

The showcase will feature songs, dance, and other artistic performances by SCSU students and St. Cloud community members. More than 20 cultures will be represented through art and music. In past years some of the countries showcased were Korea, India, Pakistan, and Somalia.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Anna Kurth - St. Cloud State University
loading...

SCSU and the City of St. Cloud work together to put on Journey Across the World each year. People interested in attending the event can purchase tickets through the Paramount Center for the Arts box office.

Anna Kurth - St. Cloud State University
loading...
Sarah Mueller, WJON
loading...
Sarah Mueller, WJON
loading...
Sarah Mueller, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes?

Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state.

Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data, which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living.  

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state

From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: journey across the world, SCSU, st. cloud diversity, St. Cloud State
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON