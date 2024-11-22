SCSU Ranked As Top Destination for International Students

SCSU Ranked As Top Destination for International Students

SCSU, submitted photo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University is one of the top schools in the nation for international students.

The International Institute of Education's annual report has ranked SCSU 12th in the nation with nearly 1,800 students, almost 200 more enrolled students than in the 2022-2023 school year.

SCSU, submitted photo
loading...

St. Cloud State has ranked in the top 12 for international student enrollment at master's granting institutions every year since 2016.

Interim President Larry Dietz says,

"International Students enhance our campus environment with diverse perspectives and allow our students to learn meaningful lessons in cultural education".

More than 1.1 million international students were at U.S. colleges and universities in 2023-2024, a seven percent increase from the prior year.

International students at SCSU have a $43 million impact on the region and support 179 jobs.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

SCSU's ranking was released during this International Education Week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born

To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON