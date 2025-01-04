SCSU Partners With St. Cloud Organizations For MLK Celebration

Clay Conover, Townsquare Media

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several St. Cloud area organizations and businesses are teaming up for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK) celebration. St. Cloud State University (SCSU) has partnered with the City of St. Cloud, CentraCare, Granite Partners, Paramount Center for the Arts, Great River Children's Museum, and the College of St. Benedict & St. John's University for the week-long community celebration.

Events will kick off on Sunday, January 18th with an MLK Day Celebration at SCSU's Atwood Memorial Center from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with family-friendly activities like bowling, face painting, planetarium shows, and more.

There will be an MLK Spirit Workshop at Salem Lutheran Church on January 19th, a community conversation with keynote speaker Dr. Evelyn Hill on January 20th, and an MLK Night at the Paramount on January 22nd among other planned events. The celebration runs from January 18th through the 25th and all events are free and open to the public.

