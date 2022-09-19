SCSU Now A Center Of Cyber-Defense

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University continues to lead the nation in cyber-defense.

St. Cloud State has been re-designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the National Security Agency.

Get our free mobile app

The designation shows that SCSU is helping to reduce threats to the US by promoting higher education and research in cyber defense.

St. Cloud State offers bachelor’s degrees in Information Systems and Cybersecurity and a master’s degree in Information Assurance.

The university is now eligible for the Cyber Security Program, which provides scholarships and funding.

St. Cloud State officials are quick to mention that the university operates the Center for Information Assurance Studies which brings together experts in business and computing to teach, support, and challenge students in all areas of information assurance. The University launched a new Digital Forensics Lab in 2021 featuring six high-end Phantym-A forensic workstations fitted with Tableau write blockers to give students a chance to practice their computing skills.

St. Cloud State is one of six institutions in the state to earn the Center of Academic Excellence designation.