SCSU Moving On From Women’s Head Hockey Coach

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University will be looking for a new women's hockey coach.

Get our free mobile app

SCSU Athletic Director Heather Weems announced Wednesday SCSU will not be renewing the appointment of head coach Steve Macdonald.

We would like to thank coach Macdonald for his commitment to SCSU, our women's hockey program, and our community as both a head and assistant coach. These decisions are difficult. Ultimately, it is time to move in a new competitive direction in the leadership of our women's hockey program.

Macdonald wrapped up his third season as head coach finishing with a 9-23-3 record, the most wins during his tenure.

In his three years as coach, Macdonald finished with a 21-59-9 overall record. Prior to becoming head coach, he was an assistant coach for SCSU from 2014-2019.

St. Cloud State University will begin a national search for a new head coach.