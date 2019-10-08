SCSU Hockey Ranked #7; Johnnie Football #4

Many area college teams are ranked nationally this week. The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is ranked #7 this week in the USCHO.com Division I poll. The Huskies played an exhibition game and beat the University of Alberta 4-2 Sunday night. SCSU starts the regular season Friday and Saturday nights at Bemidji State.

The St. John's Football team is ranked #4 this week in the AFCA Division III college football poll. The 4-0 Johnnies will play host Bethel Saturday at 1pm. Bethel is ranked #9 and St. Thomas is #16 in the poll.

The St. Cloud State Softball team is ranked #11 this week in the AVCA Division II volleyball poll. Minnesota-Duluth is #4 in the poll. SCSU is 13-1 on the season.

The St. Ben's Volleyball team is ranked #7 this week in the AVCA Division III poll. Augsburg is ranked #11. St. Ben's is 15-1.