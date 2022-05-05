Students ready for college graduation this weekend

ST. CLOUD – Hundreds of area students will receive their college diplomas in the next few weeks.

St. Cloud State University will graduate more than a thousand students this Friday. Almost 1300 students will graduate at one of six ceremonies throughout the day.

According to a news release from SCSU:

Graduates come from 25 U.S. states and 47 countries.

There are 34 associate degrees, 886 bachelor’s degrees, and 366 graduate students.

Honors students include 119 Summa Cum Laude, 152 Magna Cum Laude, and 152 Cum Laude.

The graduation ceremonies will take place in Ritsche Auditorium and live-streamed on the SCSU website.

9:00 a.m. – Herberger Business School

11:00 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts and School of the Arts

1:00 p.m. – College of Science and Engineering and School of Computing, Engineering and Environment.

3:00 p.m. – School of Public Affairs

5:00 p.m. – College of Health and Wellness Professions

7:00 p.m. – College of Education and Learning Design and University College

Hannah Mayhew, 2022 Economics graduate will give the student address at the first four ceremonies and Gabriela Nelson, Masters of Social Work graduate will give the student address at the 5:00 and 7:00 ceremonies.

For more on SCSU’s commencement, click here.

Get our free mobile app

St. John’s University will graduate 351 students and 22 School of Theology and Seminary students Sunday, May 8th at 2:00 p.m. The ceremony will return to St. John’s Abby and University Church after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. John’s University reports Abbot John Klassen, OSB, of Saint John’s Abbey, and S. Michaela Hedican, OSB, former prioress of Saint Benedict’s Monastery will deliver the Saint John’s University commencement address.

Jack Fogelberg, a graduating global business leadership major from Edina, Minnesota, will be the student commencement speaker.

For more on St. John’s ceremony, click here.

The College of St. Benedict will graduate 373 women Saturday, May 7th, 2:00 p.m. at the Clemens Field House on the CSB campus.

LeAnne Mathews Stewart, chief financial officer of Axia Women's Health and a 1987 CSB alumna, will present the commencement address.

Regan Dolezal, a political science major from Woodbury, will be the student

commencement speaker.

For more on the College of Saint Benedict's ceremony, click here.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College will hold its commencement Friday, May 13th with two ceremonies at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The events will be live-streamed from the River’s Edge Convention Center on Youtube.

The schedule for Graduation at SCTCC:

11:00 a.m. Health and Trades

3:00 p.m. Liberal Arts/Business/IT

For details from SCTCC, click here.