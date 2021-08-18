SCSU Grad Writes 2nd book About Biking Adventures from St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- When Quentin Super was a student at St. Cloud State University he discovered a love of biking.

He says it all started for him while he and his buddy rode their bikes over to the Benton Station in Sauk Rapids.

We're having a few drinks and we're having a good time and we're thinking this is fun the biking and Grey Goose vodkas that sort of thing. So, the next day we end up biking to Rice and it happens to be Rice Day and we had a really good time and met some really cool people. This biking and drinking thing is a good time.

From there they made longer day trips to places to Brainerd and Alexandria.

Super wrote a book called The Long Road North about his biking adventure from St. Cloud to Winnepeg and back during his spring break one year at SCSU.

His latest book called The Long Road East is about his bike trip from St. Cloud to Portland, Maine in the summer after he graduated from college in 2017. He says the book talks more about the relationships he made along the way.

He says many of the people they met were through a website called "Warm Showers".

Which is essentially just a website where people offer up a place for people to stay at no cost. That was really how we were able to do that trip because at the time we didn't have the funds to stay in hotels every night, or even campsites for that matter.

He'll be signing copies of his latest book Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Barnes & Noble in St. Cloud.

He says he's already working on a third book about his year-long adventure in Asia in 2018 and 2019.

