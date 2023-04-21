SCSU Faces Budget Deficit – Proposes Program and Staff Cuts

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University is facing a budget deficit of more than $18 million in the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, the university has made some hard decisions.

SCSU has proposed a reduction of 37 employees (23 faculty and 14 staff) in the 2024 school year, as well as the elimination of several majors and graduate programs.

Officials have released a list of the proposed program cuts:

Majors

Philosophy, BA

Philosophy Interdisciplinary, BA

Real Estate, BS

Theatre and Social Change, BA

Insurance, BS

Nuclear Medicine Technology

Master’s



Marriage & Family Therapy, MS

Grad Certificates

Marriage & Family Therapy

Minors

British Studies

Ethics

Ethics Interdisciplinary

Philosophy

Philosophy Interdisciplinary

Religious Studies

Theatre

SCSU, along with many universities nationwide, is dealing with a significant enrollment decline. Research has found the student population at SCSU has dropped by almost 50 percent since 2010.

Officials say the budget deficit has several reasons:

A decline in the number of graduating seniors over the past decade.

Inflationary increases in the cost of operations.

Decreases in state and federal funding.

High instructional costs to deliver programs.

SCSU Vice President for Finance and Administration Larry Lee says the changes should put the university on a better track.

We are acting now to build a budget on firm footing and using our ‘It’s Time’ vision we are developing a multi-year plan to reposition the university for a bright future.

Additional research shows only 37 of the 157 degree programs at the university enroll over 75% of the undergraduate students. At the graduate level, 24 of the more than 80 graduate programs account for 75% of the student population.

