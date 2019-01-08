SCSU Basketball’s Gage Davis Now NSIC All-Time Leading Scorer

St. Cloud State senior men's basketball player Gage Davis is now the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's all-time leading scorer with 1,542 points in 71 conference games played.

Davis set the record in SCSU's double-overtime win over Bemidji State on Saturday. The Bolingbrook, Illinois native scored 42 points in the win on 15-25 shooting to lead SCSU to the victory.

Davis passed former Augustana Viking Daniel Jansen as the top scorer in NSIC history in 17 less games played.

Huskies coach Matt Reimer says that while he is very impressed with the accomplishments of Davis on the court, he is even more impressed with his growth off of it.

"I'm most proud of his growth as a human being and his maturity as a man," Reimer said. "He's become a leader and a man that you can rely on."

"I spend more time asking him what he wants to run, or what he thinks will make him successful, because I have that much faith and trust in him," Reimer said.