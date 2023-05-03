SCSU Baseball Sweeps Northern State
SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP
(Tuesday May 2nd)
ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 8 NORTHERN STATE UNIV WOLVES 2
The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Wolves, backed by seven hits,
Including a pair of doubles, solid defense and a good pitching
performance. The Huskies starting pitcher, righty Drew Beier a junior
from Foley High School threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave
up five hits, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.
The Huskies offense was led by Kevin Butler, a sophomore from Naperville,
Illinois he went 1-for-1 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam
Riola a senior from Blaine High School went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs
and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Somers, Wisconsin went
1-for-2 for two RBIs and Tyler Schiller a junior from Hutchinson, Minnesota went
1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake,
Minnesota went 1-for-3 with a double. John Nett a junior form Appleton,
Wisconsin earned two walks and he scored a run and Ethan Navratil a
sophomore from Albany, Minnesota earned a walk and he scored a run. Garrett
Bevacqua. From Appleton, Wisconsin went 1-for-2. Tate Wallat a junior from
Federal Way, Washington earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Gumbko
a junior form Ada, Michigan scored a run.
The Wolves starting pitcher was righty Zach Carolin, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he
gave up three hits, five runs, issued five walks and he recorded one strikeout.
Lefty Jack Miller threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and
he recorded one strikeout.
The Wolves offense was led by Niko Pezonella, he went 1-for-2 with a double for
a RBI and he earned a walk. Easton Rerick went 2-for-3 with a double and Jordan
DeMarce earned a walk. Jack Paulson and Connor Knecht both went 1-for-3 and
Nate Tahsini scored a run.
ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 11 NORTHERN STATE UNIV WOLVES 3
The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Wolves to sweep the double
header, backed by eleven hits and aided by nine walks. Starting pitcher for the
Huskies was lefty Payton VanBeck a junior from BBE High School. He threw 4 2/3
innings, he gave up up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four
strikeouts. Righty Cooper Avery a junior from Valparaiso High School in Florida,
threw1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits. Lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton
East High School in Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one
walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Grady Fuchs a junior from
Paynesville Area High School threw one inning, he issued one walk and he
recorded a strikeout. Righty Ethan Lanthier a sophomore from Northfield High
School threw the final inning, he recorded two strikeouts.
The Huskies offense was led by Noah Dehne, he went 1-for-3 with a double for
two RBIs. Sawyer Smith went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned
a walk. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored
two runs. John Nett went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Sam
Riola went 3-for-5 with a double, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a
run. Ben Clapp went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Schiller
earned two walks and he scored a run. Bryce Jacobson went 1-for-4, he had a
stolen base and he scored a run. Mitch Gumbko earned a walk and he scored a
run, Kevin Butler earned a walk and he scored a run and Drew Beier earned a
walk.
The Wolves starting pitcher was Cooper Tessendorf, he threw four innings, he
gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler
Boyum threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks.
Jake Helleloid threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two walks, two runs and he
recorded two strikeouts. Brenden Baxter threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two
hits, three runs and two walks. Taite Hensley threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up
one walk and he recorded a strikeout.
The Wolves offense was led by Kai Brish, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and Jack
Paulson went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs. Connor Knecht went 2-for-4 and
Mitchell Talk went 1-for-4. Niko Pezonella went 1-for-3, with two walks and he
scored a run. Karson Hesser went 1-for-4 and Mateo Tahsini earned two walks.