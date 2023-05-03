SCSU Baseball Sweeps Northern State

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Tuesday May 2nd)

ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 8 NORTHERN STATE UNIV WOLVES 2

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Wolves, backed by seven hits,

Including a pair of doubles, solid defense and a good pitching

performance. The Huskies starting pitcher, righty Drew Beier a junior

from Foley High School threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave

up five hits, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Kevin Butler, a sophomore from Naperville,

Illinois he went 1-for-1 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam

Riola a senior from Blaine High School went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs

and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Somers, Wisconsin went

1-for-2 for two RBIs and Tyler Schiller a junior from Hutchinson, Minnesota went

1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake,

Minnesota went 1-for-3 with a double. John Nett a junior form Appleton,

Wisconsin earned two walks and he scored a run and Ethan Navratil a

sophomore from Albany, Minnesota earned a walk and he scored a run. Garrett

Bevacqua. From Appleton, Wisconsin went 1-for-2. Tate Wallat a junior from

Federal Way, Washington earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Gumbko

a junior form Ada, Michigan scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was righty Zach Carolin, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he

gave up three hits, five runs, issued five walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Lefty Jack Miller threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and

he recorded one strikeout.

The Wolves offense was led by Niko Pezonella, he went 1-for-2 with a double for

a RBI and he earned a walk. Easton Rerick went 2-for-3 with a double and Jordan

DeMarce earned a walk. Jack Paulson and Connor Knecht both went 1-for-3 and

Nate Tahsini scored a run.

ST. CLOUD UNIV HUSKIES 11 NORTHERN STATE UNIV WOLVES 3

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Wolves to sweep the double

header, backed by eleven hits and aided by nine walks. Starting pitcher for the

Huskies was lefty Payton VanBeck a junior from BBE High School. He threw 4 2/3

innings, he gave up up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four

strikeouts. Righty Cooper Avery a junior from Valparaiso High School in Florida,

threw1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits. Lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton

East High School in Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one

walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Grady Fuchs a junior from

Paynesville Area High School threw one inning, he issued one walk and he

recorded a strikeout. Righty Ethan Lanthier a sophomore from Northfield High

School threw the final inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Noah Dehne, he went 1-for-3 with a double for

two RBIs. Sawyer Smith went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned

a walk. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored

two runs. John Nett went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Sam

Riola went 3-for-5 with a double, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a

run. Ben Clapp went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Schiller

earned two walks and he scored a run. Bryce Jacobson went 1-for-4, he had a

stolen base and he scored a run. Mitch Gumbko earned a walk and he scored a

run, Kevin Butler earned a walk and he scored a run and Drew Beier earned a

walk.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Cooper Tessendorf, he threw four innings, he

gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler

Boyum threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks.

Jake Helleloid threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two walks, two runs and he

recorded two strikeouts. Brenden Baxter threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two

hits, three runs and two walks. Taite Hensley threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up

one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Wolves offense was led by Kai Brish, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and Jack

Paulson went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs. Connor Knecht went 2-for-4 and

Mitchell Talk went 1-for-4. Niko Pezonella went 1-for-3, with two walks and he

scored a run. Karson Hesser went 1-for-4 and Mateo Tahsini earned two walks.